Manager, International Human Resources, Verra – Washington DC or Remote

Job Title: Manager, International Human Resources

Location: Flexible: Washington, DC or remote (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Director, Human Resources

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

With rapid, global employee growth, Verra is seeking an International Human Resources Manager to oversee all human resources efforts from a global perspective. A qualified candidate will provide leadership, support, and guidance to Verra’s international employees.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Human Resources Team might include…

Assisting employees with country-specific questions.

Reviewing each countries’ benefits against Verra’s domestic benefits for equity or inconsistencies.

Meeting with the Director of Human Resources to discuss potential contract changes or amendments to our MSA with our global employer of record.

Working directly with the recruitment team to draft and approve each international employee contract.

Advising international employees of changes to their benefits, country-specific laws, and other aspects of their employment through our global employer of record.

Specific functions you will be responsible for …

Reviewing, auditing, and managing all international benefits and working closely with Verra’s Finance department to ensure our invoices are accurate from our global employer of record.

Collaborating with the Director of Human Resources to make updates to the Verra Employee Handbook that reflect specific laws in each country where Verra hires professionals.

Liasoning between our global employer of record.

Working with our Human Resources team to expand Verra’s internship-to-hire program globally.

Working with our Talent Acquisition team to ensure smooth hiring and onboarding of international staff.

Creating and implementing employee engagement practices to ensure our international staff feel welcome and included in the organization.

Working closely with our diversity, equity, and inclusion consultants to review and update our policies related to international professionals based on their recommendations.

You bring with you…

5-7 years of experience managing global human resources.

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Proven ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Experience with HR Information Systems, Applicant Tracking Systems, sourcing, and recruitment marketing tools.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with fluency in English a must.

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work with all levels in an organization and communicate effectively regarding sensitive and confidential matters.

Cultural awareness that enables you to work well with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

A self-starter approach to your work. You do not wait for assignments but instead, dive in headfirst and are comfortable finding solutions.

Strong knowledge of human resources law.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Taking ownership of our growing international workforce and an ability to lead a team through a major expansion of staff.

Following through on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives.

Participating in the development of Verra’s culture by collaborating with the Verra Values Working Group and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Working Group.

You will know you are successful, if…

International staff report that they feel fully supported by the HR team and that they have an advocate and strong support system.

International employee staff retention is at 90% or higher.

Verra’s new employees feel welcomed and included throughout the recruiting and onboarding phase.

You inspire your team and are seen by members as dependable and emotionally aware.

You are recognized as an exemplar of Verra’s Values and its commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Verra colleagues consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate on assignments.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

That is rapidly growing!

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $76,530 – $86,887, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

