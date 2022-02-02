Top California LCFS credit holders sport smallest position in over four years

Published 22:16 on February 2, 2022 / Last updated at 22:16 on February 2, 2022

The largest holders of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits continued to slash their holdings through the third quarter of 2021, taking their share of the surplus bank down to at least a four-year low, according to programme data updated this week.