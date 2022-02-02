Industrial decarbonisation stumbling on doubts over EU’s climate resolve

Published 19:32 on February 2, 2022 / Last updated at 20:53 on February 2, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments

With EU ETS carbon prices surpassing the breakeven point for some climate solutions such as carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS), experts say that regulatory certainty on at least two fronts of the bloc's ‘Fit for 55’ policy package is still needed to accelerate industrial decarbonisation.