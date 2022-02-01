Lead Business Developer, Natural Climate Solutions, Equinor – Oslo

We’re 20,000 colleagues in more than 30 countries delivering oil, gas, wind and solar power to 170 million people worldwide. Taking on tough energy challenges is our job. Right now, we’re facing an enormous task: supplying the world with the energy it needs, while lowering emissions.

We’re up for the challenge. Are you?

The position

By joining our team in Marketing, Midstream & Processing you will have the opportunity to:

Screen and select global opportunities for natural climate solutions projects. (forest, peat, mangrove, soil-based)

Lead work in structuring projects to ensure robust certification according to Verra CCB standards. Prepare Project Design Documents and mandate for management approvals.

Interface with structured finance team to put in place long term financing.

Interface and advise with carbon markets team on route-to-market solutions for emissions reduction offsets.

Support due diligence and completion of nature-based carbon projects.

Represent Equinor towards external stakeholders, as needed and expand existing network of contacts within nature-based solutions, with a focus on the tropics.

Equinor will use carbon offsetting as a supplemental enabler of Equinor’s climate ambitions and to create value along the offsetting value chain. The Carbon Markets team has been established in MMP New Value Chains to operationalise Equinor’s offsetting strategy, to coordinate activities relating to carbon offsetting across Equinor, and to lead MMP’s efforts in the voluntary carbon market. Equinor will also secure long-term offset supply and optionality via selective investment, with Natural Climate Solutions playing an important part in the portfolio.

The Asset Development team in the new Carbon Markets unit will position Equinor to participate in natural climate solutions projects. The team will have diverse backgrounds and experience, working in Norway, UK and Brazil, where learning, knowledge sharing, and a collaborative style will be key to success.

You

Some qualities are essential for Equinor. You identify with our values, open, collaborative, courageous and caring, which guide our decisions and help us succeed and grow. You make safety your priority and contribute to our zero-harm culture. For this position, we are also looking for:

Post graduate degree in forestry, ecology, or environment sciences, ideally supplemented by environmental economics.

Experience in planning and monitoring large scale carbon projects, encompassing forest protection, forest restoration in tropical regions.

Ideally experience in certification of nature-based solutions projects and in assessing carbon footprint and biodiversity of projects in such environments.

Business acumen and a strategic mindset.

Strong analytical and communication skills.

Excellent command of English language (both written and spoken). Fluency in other languages is desirable.

General information

Please attach copies of your diplomas, certificates and grades in English or a Scandinavian language. Applications submitted without necessary attachments will unfortunately not be evaluated. If you are in the process of completing a degree, please upload an official temporary transcript or other document describing subjects and grades completed to this point.

Candidates are expected to openly offer all relevant information about themselves during the recruitment process. All permanent and temporary hires will be screened against relevant sanctions lists to ensure compliance with sanctions law.

