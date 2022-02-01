GHG output under the Nova Scotia cap-and-trade programme fell during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, though emissions from the Canadian province’s electric utility remained far above its free allocation level, according to government data published Tuesday.
Nova Scotia carbon market emissions dip below cap in 2020, as province sets 2022 auction dates
GHG output under the Nova Scotia cap-and-trade programme fell during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, though emissions from the Canadian province’s electric utility remained far above its free allocation level, according to government data published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.