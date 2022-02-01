The EU’s electricity sector is not currently on track to limit global warming to 1.5C with emissions falling by less than half the required annual rate since 2019, analysts said on Tuesday, judging that such a trend may persist this year without more intervention from lawmakers.
EU power sector emissions currently off track to meet 1.5C warming target
The EU's electricity sector is not currently on track to limit global warming to 1.5C with emissions falling by less than half the required annual rate since 2019, analysts said on Tuesday, judging that such a trend may persist this year without more intervention from lawmakers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.