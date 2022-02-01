EU power sector emissions currently off track to meet 1.5C warming target

The EU's electricity sector is not currently on track to limit global warming to 1.5C with emissions falling by less than half the required annual rate since 2019, analysts said on Tuesday, judging that such a trend may persist this year without more intervention from lawmakers.