EU policymakers are struggling to reconcile an international climate club and a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), with both seen as flagship new climate policies respectively endorsed by European heavyweights Germany and France.
Clubbing together: Unpacking the climate visions of France and Germany
EU policymakers are struggling to reconcile an international climate club and a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), with both seen as flagship new climate policies respectively endorsed by European heavyweights Germany and France.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.