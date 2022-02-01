Japan on Tuesday began recruiting participants for its voluntary carbon market, which will launch in pilot form later this year and begin its full-scale operation in Apr. 2023.
Japan starts recruiting companies for voluntary market ahead of pilot launch
Japan on Tuesday began recruiting participants for its voluntary carbon market, which will launch in pilot form later this year and begin its full-scale operation in Apr. 2023.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.