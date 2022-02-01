Head, Strive – Madrid

Strive – a brand by Vertis Environmental Finance – is looking for a

Head of Strive

Position based in Madrid

Looking for a job with real purpose and challenge? Your search ends here.

Vertis has been inspiring change in the carbon markets since 2001. We’ve helped over 2000 industrial firms, utilities, banks and airlines gain a better understanding of the markets and finance emission reduction investments – then energised them to make changes that make a difference.

We have launched a new division called Strive – our Climate Action arm, that inspires and empowers business on their transition to a net zero economy. It helps organizations on their road to net-zero, offering decarbonisation advisory and environmental commodity trading (including carbon offsetting as well as renewable energy and green certificates solutions) for corporates, aviation and shipping.

We are hiring a Head of Strive. You’ll join a highly experienced, motivated and growing team and help lead them to greater impact.

Your position will be key to devising the strategy, scaling the business for growth, and managing the team and operations through purpose, operational efficiency and client focus.

Please apply ONLY if you satisfy the below requirements and with an ENGLISH language CV.

What you’ll do:

Lead, manage and grow our high-performance team and operations

Lead the strategy in developing our commercial capabilities to support our clients in their shift to low-carbon operations

Make sure that operations are streamlined, data-driven, and well-structured to support team growth

Ensure that we have in place strong processes for understanding the market, our clients and our performance

Use your technical expertise to advise clients, support your team and help Vertis deliver thought leadership.

Ensure Strive works effectively with other divisions and stakeholders within Vertis

Be a champion of Vertis. Build and embody our brand in the market, online, in-person and through conferences and PR initiatives.

What we look for:

10+ years of experience in carbon markets, climate action and/or sustainability experience in international consultancy, trading firm or private sector

A track record of success in scaling teams and managing complex operations

Strong business acumen to understand environmental sustainability challenges in multinational companies, business risks and opportunities.

Evident track record in successful business development in previous roles, including success winning strategic projects.

Strong understanding of European sustainability market dynamics, including global voluntary & compliance carbon markets and related policies.

Quality experience or knowledge in some or all the following: emission reduction project development, carbon trading, lifecycle assessments, offsetting, footprint calculations, and energy efficiency.

Skilled in relationship building and management.

Bachelor’s degree required, with Master’s degree in relevant field a plus – Climate Policy, Climate Finance, Sustainability or related fields.

What we offer:

The opportunity to lead Vertis’s sustainability division from a strategic, operational and managerial perspective

You’ll work on projects from around the world and have direct access to more than 2,000 industrial clients of Vertis that must act on climate now, creating a measurable and positive impact on sustainability.

The chance to inspire change and open minds through “thought leadership” on technical and business issues impacting our markets.

A long-term career prospect at Vertis – an exciting and pioneering leader in the Environmental Commodity Trading industry.

Flexible hybrid working from home/office arrangements

Competitive base salary and uncapped commissions.

One job. One mission. Hundreds of radical ideas.

Are you ready to embark on a new journey? If the answer is yes – visit https://vertis.com/en/page/join-us.

Vertis complies with all GDPR requirements and we keep your personal data in our database for no more than 1 year. For more information on Vertis Environmental Finance, please visit vertis.com/jobs.