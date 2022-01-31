California LCFS credit bank jumps 5% in Q3 as surplus hits three-year high

Published 22:28 on January 31, 2022 / Last updated at 22:28 on January 31, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) registered its largest quarterly credit build in almost five years over July-Sep. 2021, as renewable diesel volume beat analysts’ predictions and renewable natural gas and electric vehicle credit growth kept up their torrid pace.