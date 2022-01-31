RGGI emissions vault over 10% in Q4 as 2021 output exceeds adjusted cap

Published 18:38 on January 31, 2022 / Last updated at 18:38 on January 31, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI CO2 output jumped higher than both 2019 and 2020 levels in the fourth quarter of last year, with emissions rising in nearly every state in the power sector cap-and-trade programme, official data showed on Monday.