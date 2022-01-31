Ryanair saw its passenger rate jump almost 300% year-on-year to 31 million in Q4 2021, its highest quarterly total since 2019 despite the re-imposition of travel restrictions due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, the airline said in financial results on Monday.
Ryanair posts highest demand since 2019 in Q4, advances EUA hedging
Ryanair saw its passenger rate jump almost 300% year-on-year to 31 million in Q4 2021, its highest quarterly total since 2019 despite the re-imposition of travel restrictions due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, the airline said in financial results on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.