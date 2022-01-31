Ryanair posts highest demand since 2019 in Q4, advances EUA hedging

Ryanair saw its passenger rate jump almost 300% year-on-year to 31 million in Q4 2021, its highest quarterly total since 2019 despite the re-imposition of travel restrictions due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, the airline said in financial results on Monday.