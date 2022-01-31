Carbon Projects Delivery Manager, Corporate Carbon – Sydney

About Corporate Carbon

Corporate Carbon, incorporating the Corporate Carbon Group of Companies, is one of Australia’s largest multi sector carbon project developers. We create new solutions for carbon market participation from carbon abatement activities. Our involvement ensures emissions reductions and co-benefits for the environment, individuals and businesses.

Our vision is: Sustainable planet. Better future. Our purpose is to accelerate global transformation and transition to a decarbonised economy. We demonstrate leadership in carbon project development, leveraging technology, innovation and navigating complexities – through multiple methodologies in multiple sectors.

We value respect, leadership, excellence, collaboration and flexibility.

We are a highly innovative company, experiencing strong growth. We have built a strong reputation as thought leaders in the climate sector.

Working with a range of stakeholders, we approach carbon activities with a proactive and innovative mindset. From carbon credit creation to sale, we enable our clients to monetise carbon abatement activities and secure viable returns from the Australian market. Corporate Carbon is also a project owner – and owns several properties on which we are undertaking a range of carbon projects.

The role

The Carbon Projects Delivery Manager will lead our Carbon Projects Delivery team. The team is responsible for the best-practice delivery of project technical design, modelling, M&V and reporting to achieve the desired environmental, social and financial impacts of our diversified portfolio of well over 100 projects.

This role is a unique opportunity to make a quantifiable contribution to the delivery of world leading solutions to climate change – at scale. It is a senior position within the organisation which will see you interact with the Clean Energy Regulator and other key stakeholders. Leading and developing the technical carbon project delivery team, you will take a hands-on role in ensuring project delivery and compliance obligations, in line with the relevant regulatory standards.

You will be provided with the opportunity contribute to solving one of the most important problems of our time. Your work environment will be agile, engaging and flexible. You will receive a competitive salary package and significant on the job training and professional development.

Flexible working arrangements include a combination of working from home and the Sydney CBD office.

About you

• Accountable – You take responsibility for your own performance, initiative, actions, impact on others and team performance – and encourage this in others.

• Inspiring – You collaborate and communicate with clarity and optimism to engage and motivate others in working towards a common vision, goal or task.

• Striving – You show drive and motivation in the interests of the business and clients, identify opportunities, are proactive around improvements, focus on goals and prioritise work for the greatest impact. You take reasonable and well calculated risks in the interest of the business and within parameters and seek out boundaries when unsure.

• Authentic – You communicate honestly and openly, maintain integrity, express views and align intent with impact, applying high standards of ethical behaviour and demonstrating Corporate Carbon’s values.

• Inclusive – You value diversity and seek, respect and leverage the perspectives and experiences of diverse backgrounds. You value advice, input and the contribution of others. Understanding the needs, motivations and emotions of others, you treat people with respect and consideration.

Knowledge and experience

• A graduate qualification in environmental, engineering or other relevant technical discipline, with at least 5 years’ experience in a project delivery role.

• At least 3 years’ experience in team leadership.

• Ability to grasp technical concepts, standards and regulatory requirements.

• Deep understanding of project delivery principles, standards, practices and frameworks – and demonstrated experience in applying them.

• Developing bespoke project delivery and compliance processes and systems.

• Stakeholder engagement and management.

More information and how to apply

You can find out more by reading our overview of what it’s like to work for Corporate Carbon here: https://bit.ly/3GHyMYh

You can also review the detailed role description here: https://bit.ly/3KM8w1c

If you meet the criteria and think Corporate Carbon could be the right place for you, email us your resume and application at info@corporatecarbon.com.au