Financial players’ CCA position collapses by most since start of pandemic, compliance holdings boom

Published 22:32 on January 28, 2022

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings for speculators burrowed a nearly eight-month low this week as prices dove, while emitters’ net short position dwindled to the thinnest level since May, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.