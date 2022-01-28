Americas > Financial players’ CCA position collapses by most since start of pandemic, compliance holdings boom

Financial players’ CCA position collapses by most since start of pandemic, compliance holdings boom

Published 22:32 on January 28, 2022  /  Last updated at 22:32 on January 28, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings for speculators burrowed a nearly eight-month low this week as prices dove, while emitters’ net short position dwindled to the thinnest level since May, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings for speculators burrowed a nearly eight-month low this week as prices dove, while emitters’ net short position dwindled to the thinnest level since May, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software