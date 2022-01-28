The fossil fuel industry and green groups are at odds with whether the steep linear reduction factor of Washington state’s forthcoming cap-and-trade regulation is appropriate, while free allowance distribution methods to industry and offset eligibility have generated pushback, according to public comments.
Cap trajectory, industry allocation proving contentious in Washington carbon market rulemaking
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
