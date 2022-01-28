Euro Markets: EUAs settle back on profit taking amid uncertain geopolitical outlook

Published 17:15 on January 28, 2022 / Last updated at 18:08 on January 28, 2022

A late sell-off ahead of the weekend trimmed EUAs' weekly gain to 5.6% after prices had earlier flirted with the record high, as natural gas prices retreated amid reports that the US and EU are working to diversify Europe's gas supplies if tensions between Russian and Ukraine escalate into conflict.