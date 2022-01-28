Climate Policy and Carbon Markets Analyst/Consultant/Advisor, International Carbon Action Partnership (ICAP) – Berlin

Background on the International Carbon Action Partnership

The International Carbon Action Partnership (ICAP) is an international forum of close to 40 governments and public authorities from around the world that have implemented or are planning to implement domestic emissions trading systems (ETS). ICAP supports member jurisdictions in sharing best practice and advancing the state of the art on ETS design and implementation. The work of ICAP focuses on the three pillars of technical dialogue, knowledge sharing and capacity building activities relating to emissions trading.

For ICAP’s Secretariat based in Berlin, Germany, we are now seeking to recruit an analyst, consultant or advisor – candidates will be employed in one of these roles based on their level of prior professional experience. You will be employed with the think tank and policy consultancy adelphi, which acts as host to the Secretariat.

In an international and dynamic team, you will work across the different ICAP work streams, under the guidance of the ICAP Co-Chairs and senior staff at the ICAP Secretariat, and will also contribute to adelphi’s research and advisory projects on carbon markets and carbon pricing.

Depending on background and level of experience, you will:

Analyze global ETS developments and specific aspects relating to ETS design and implementation worldwide, including their relationship to broader climate policy issues, preparing briefings and analytical papers as required.

Contribute and/or lead the development of ICAP knowledge products, in collaboration with ICAP members, colleagues at the Secretariat and external experts.

Support and/or deliver ICAP’s international capacity-building activities on emissions trading.

Contribute to the planning and organization of ICAP meetings and other events, in collaboration with colleagues in the Secretariat.

Represent the ICAP Secretariat at carbon market events, meetings and relevant fora as required.

Your qualifications:

Advanced university degree in economics, international relations, law or political science, with a specialization in climate policy, environmental economics or law, or related fields.

Preferred: 2/3 year of prior exposure to and experience with market-based instruments for climate mitigation, preferably in research/consultancy, government or international organizations (for appointment at consultant level: 2+ years of relevant experience, for advisor level: 4+ years of relevant experience). Experience in project management would be an asset. Background on or previous experience with carbon markets in the Asia Pacific region would be an asset.

Commitment to and sincere interest in carbon pricing as a key tool for climate mitigation; high motivation to advance this topic in direct collaboration with international organizations, think tanks, academia and the private sector.

Interest in a long-term collaboration in our dynamically working and growing carbon pricing team.

Excellent oral and written communication and presentation skills. Spoken and written fluency in English. Other languages, especially Chinese, Spanish, French or German, would be an asset.

We offer:

The opportunity to contribute to advancing ICAP’s role as an international leader on emissions trading and to help strengthen design and implementation of robust carbon pricing instruments globally.

An impact-oriented work environment with flat hierarchies and friendly and committed colleagues.

Continuous advancement of your competencies through training and networking opportunities, and an active work-life balance through flexible working hours and working time models and remote work options.

A company pension plan subsidized by the employer and an attractive benefits programme (e.g. Urban Sports Club membership at discounted rates)

An attractive and centrally located workplace in Berlin, easily accessible by bike or public transport.

