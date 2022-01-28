Advisor, Methane Innovation, Radicle – Calgary/Remote

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent | Target Start: As soon as possible

Summary

We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced individual to join our Innovation Team at Radicle. The ideal candidate thrives in a collaborative team environment, can meet immediate needs while planning for the future and strives for continuous improvement. As an Advisor within our Methane Innovation team, you would be the point person on specific projects related to methane reductions, have an immediate influence in empowering the adoption of climate action, and align those actions with environmental commodity markets and monetization pathways.

Reporting to the Manager, Methane Innovation, you will be responsible for evaluating, developing and testing new pathways for methane emission reductions within North America and globally. This role involves applying a curious and fearless attitude to initiating project development opportunities that may have never been investigated before and will involve internal and external responsibilities related to new carbon and methane opportunities. The role will also favour a candidate with an intrinsic interest in novel developments in technology, methodologies, markets and international agreements within the world of methane and carbon.

About You, and About Our Team

Detailed and interested in the technical aspects of everything

Curious, savvy, and ready to take on novel tasks and projects

Calm and honest in the face of multiple deadlines and drivers

Open-minded and willing to learn new tasks and initiatives

An initiator and a driver of change and progress

Primary Job Components

Execute on internal onboarding processes for novel carbon crediting and monetization opportunities

Conduct external investigation and identification of novel carbon monetization opportunities, including international work, across all global carbon markets

Coordinate with multiple business unit team members for the successful implementation of projects

Provide critical projects development expertise to facilitate carbon trading initiatives

Support information collecting on environmental commodities markets and global innovation to inform growth development strategies concerning methane

Assess project activities to advise clients on carbon market and monetization opportunities

Manage a portfolio of methane emission reduction project types, including technical expertise, relationships with registries, global development and applicable regulation

Quantify emission reductions based on industry standards and globally accepted methods

Critically evaluate emission reduction protocols and methodologies for strategic opportunities

Effectively communicate advances in monetization and technology to management and other business units

Work collaboratively, acting as a leader and intrapreneur across business units and project development stages

Experience, Skills and Characteristics

Minimum of 5 years of experience in greenhouse gas accounting or emissions management or a related field

Familiarity with local, regional and global methane emission regulations

Experience in carbon markets across a variety of jurisdictions (large emitter compliance, fuel standards, voluntary markets)

Proven experience with project management/implementation success across multiple stakeholders and/or jurisdictions

Strong technical, engineering or scientific background (chemical/mechanical engineering, petroleum engineering/diploma, environmental sciences/engineering, instrumentation, environmental chemistry, etc.); Candidates without a technical background but demonstrating economics experience in environmental commodities markets may be considered or considered for future roles

Proven experience in technical writing and technical interpretation

Energy sector experience in at least two of the following: Upstream oil and gas Midstream oil and gas Downstream (refining/low carbon fuels) Power (conventional, renewables, alternative)



Assets

Previous familiarity or experience with carbon offset project development

ISO 14064 or 14065 certification

Production accounting or production engineering experience

Emissions regulation and/or reporting experience

Formal education in GHG accounting

Previous familiarity or experience with alternative and renewable energy, CCS/CCUS or hydrogen

YOU + RADICLE

Radicle is a team driving planet-positive change through a combination of technology and people. Being part of that energy involves working across fast-paced and growing teams with your avant-garde and forward thinking attitude. You will interface daily with credit developers, carbon market experts, and value-driving sales teams from Canada and beyond to set out how best to accelerate emission reductions.

We value both EQ and IQ. Our culture embraces both emotional and intellectual intelligence. Psychological safety is a necessity if we are to reach our ambitious goals. To support this roadmap, we have partnered with CultureSmith, which gives us the tools we need and continued education to ensure leaders stay leaders and teams stay teams.

We invest in our people. We strive to give you a place to grow and thrive outside of your comfort zones, with a team that empowers and supports you every step of the way.

No one is an island. You’ll be called upon by your peers for technical expertise in GHG accounting and management. With the support of the full Advisory Services team, you will have in-depth experience advising on GHG management and monetization strategies. You will be expected to collaborate with your peers both internally and externally to your business unit and given freedoms to express solutions creatively.

We believe growth is a journey. We celebrate failures as learning experiences. Our goal is to course-correct early and often – that’s one way we’ll know we’re on the right path.

To Apply

Share your resume with us at recruiting@radiclebalance.com with the job title as the subject line.

We thank all applicants for their interest in advance. Only those chosen for interviews will be contacted.