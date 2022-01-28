Manager, Carbon Offset Project Design, Radicle – Calgary/Remote

Job Type: Full-time, Permanent | Target Start: As soon as possible

Summary

The Manager, Carbon Offset Project Design leads a growing team of project design analysts and associates to develop successful processes, systems, tools, and resources supporting the creation of high-quality carbon offsets at scale, as part of Radicle’s Project Development team.

Working closely with our Innovation team and subject matter experts across a variety of sectors, you’ll help shape the company’s development by working on business cases, managing pilot projects and integrating learnings into programmatic project design. You’ll also be comfortable building processes and collaborating on software solutions, shaping training solutions for our Client Project Management and Data Quality groups with the Project Development team.

Candidates are preferably based in Calgary, AB but we encourage you to apply from wherever you are, including the U.S.

Primary Job Components

Lead the technical project design work of new carbon offset projects through pilot phases to programmatic credit development at scale.

Create effective system requirements documentation for Software Development and support the teams in prioritization efforts across multiple project types in the company portfolio.

Understand challenges with existing programmatic project types and collaborate with system users and stakeholders to improve processes.

Coordinate with PD team Managers to complete tasks and continually work towards better processes and systems.

Strategy development on new projects, creation of new processes that will enable end results and meet revenue targets.

Collaborate with other departments to continuously improve and integrate data capture with project design objectives.

Guide and support team on data analysis, QA/QC to ensure monitoring and reporting quality and oversee the execution of all monitoring, reporting, and auditing requirements.

Team coordination and work to people’s strengths to create balance between clarity, motivation, results.

Shape professional progression and training for team members working with HR.

Keep team members motivated, busy, engaged, and positive team environment.

Position requirements

5-10 years experience in developing offset projects.

Subject matter expertise in one or more of the following sectors: Forestry, Agricultural land management, Oil & Gas/ Industrial.

Advanced knowledge of global carbon policy, carbon standards, and carbon methodologies and protocols. In particular preference will be given to candidates with experience in developing projects on major voluntary registries such as Verra, Gold Standard, CAR, ACR.

Experience in managing high-performing teams to deliver quality outcomes within defined timeframes.

Deep appreciation of the importance of corporate values and how to lead, engage and develop team members.

Technical expertise to make decisions combined with strong organizational, writing, and research experience that will enable the design and development of carbon offset projects.

Excellent analytical skills, and practical business thinking to lead the design and management of carbon offset projects including the drafting and design of Project Design Documents (PDDs), managing projects through validation, verification, and registration, and the oversight of regular project monitoring, audits, and carbon credit issuance cycle.

Positivity and high expectations of self and team combined with a passion for fighting climate change and serving customers.

Demonstrated ability to coordinate complex projects with a large number of stakeholders to deliver results on time.

Ability to self-motivate and work both independently and in a collaborative team setting.

YOU + RADICLE

Radicle is a team driving planet-positive change through a combination of technology and people. Being part of that energy involves working across fast-paced and growing teams with your avant-garde and forward-thinking. You will work with sustainability experts, software development, and value-driving sales teams to set out how best to accelerate emission reductions.

EQ vs. IQ. Our culture embraces both emotional and intellectual intelligence. In fact, we care more about your EQ. Psychological safety is a necessity if we are to reach our ambitious goals. To support this roadmap, we have partnered with CultureSmith, which gives us the tools we need and continued education to ensure leaders stay leaders and teams stay teams.

We invest in our people. We strive to give you a place to grow and thrive outside of your comfort zones, with a team that empowers and supports you every step of the way.

No one is an island. You’ll be called upon by your peers for technical guidance and experience. You will be expected to collaborate with your peers both internally and externally to your business unit and be given freedoms to express solutions creatively.

We believe growth is a journey. We celebrate failures as learning experiences. Our goal is to course-correct early and often – that’s one way we’ll know we’re on the right path.

To Apply:

Share your resume with us at recruiting@radiclebalance.com with the job title as the subject line.

We thank all applicants for their interest in advance. Only those chosen for interviews will be contacted.

Balance is possible. RADICLEBALANCE.COM