Low Carbon Trading Portfolio Project Manager, bp – Houston/Chicago

Job summary: The role of Low Carbon Trading Portfolio Project Manager will be an integral part of the Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Centre of Excellence, part of the Trading & Shipping (T&S) organization. The role will lead on the management of carbon offset projects, provide project and portfolio due diligence, as well as technical risk management expertise for all carbon offset projects. The Project Manager will also represent LCT on internal low carbon initiatives.

Location: This role can be successfully based out of two bp locations, our Houston, TX – Energy Corridor or our Chicago, IL – Loop location. Home-based or remote candidates may also be considered.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage relationships with project developers from a technical project and risk management perspective.

Support Originators in developing new projects including review of the regulations and rules and then delivery of due diligence reports.

Provide reliable technical project updates, carbon offset program developments and technical risk development relating to the global LCT carbon offsets project portfolio both to LCT, T&S and other bp teams where necessary

Provide an appropriate level of technical due diligence and project management expertise for all future carbon offset projects and portfolios in new markets globally

Communicate progress, forecast (volume and dates), risks (quantified in terms of volume and value) and carbon credit invalidation via discussions with projects, consultants, audit firms or carbon program administrators to senior stakeholders

Conduct site visits and attend verifications to manage key relationships and to enhance project risk awareness

Participate in regulatory and industry forums to aid the robust development of carbon abatement methodologies and Article 6 readiness.

Innovative and proactively identify, mitigate and capture key emerging methodologies and regulatory changes to position bps carbon offset portfolio for success.

Essential Experience:

Experience of managing carbon offset projects and portfolios with accountability for volume forecasts, delivery forecasts and technical risk management

Deep understanding of offset standards, methodologies, and quality criteria

Relevant industry networks and a deep understanding of the regulatory environment

Implementation of carbon offset projects and application of program and methodology requirements throughout the project lifecycle

Technical audit and assurance processes

Experience of working on project sites interacting with project developers, assurance firms, registries and operators

Desirable Experience:

Knowledge and experience in multiple environmental product markets

Project experience (including site experience) from a wide range of environmental product project types (e.g. renewable generation, landfill gas, industrial gases, forestry incl. REDD+)

Experience of working with relevant voluntary standards (e.g. CDM, VCS, CAR, ACR ) and/or compliance programs including California, Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

