Carbon Program Manager, A-Gas – Remote (US)/Ohio/Texas

A-Gas is the global expert in the supply and full life-cycle management of specialty chemicals and gases, providing refrigerants, blowing agents, fire protection agents, and carbon credits to our customers around the world. With industry-leading recovery, reclamation, and gas processing technologies, A-Gas continues to set the standard for developing cutting-edge solutions designed to protect the environment through the reduction of global warming gases. For more information on A-Gas, and our environmental journey, please go to www.agas.com/us.

Our Environmental Services division is responsible for the development of both compliance and voluntary carbon offset projects under a number of existing methodologies relating to ozone depleting substance destruction and HFC gas reclamation. This team is also engaged in supporting the development of potential future methodologies in keeping with our technological capabilities and global business credentials.

We are looking for a Carbon Program Manager to lead the development of innovative methodologies and solutions that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the candidate will work to develop partnerships, grow the Environmental Services business with a focus on international opportunities, and provide support to the domestic project development team. The candidate will be expected to work with international carbon registries and standards bodies to ensure the development of best in class methodologies for utilization by our project development teams in the creation of voluntary and compliance carbon credits. We are looking for a candidate with a background in carbon markets with some exposure or interest in developing methodologies, project development and/or carbon project verification experience, and an understanding of registry processes. An interest or desire in pursuing international project and business development is an asset. Additionally, project management skills and an ability to work cross-functionally with Operations and Commercial teams is critical.

Reports to

Environmental Services Director

Primary Place of Work

Remote; Bowling Green, Ohio; Dallas/Ft.Worth, TX area

Key Responsibilities

Manage multiple methodology development efforts with carbon registries

Develop and maintain professional relationships with third parties/external stakeholders to potentially include the U.S. EPA, relevant international NGOs, carbon registries and carbon project verifiers

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, domestically and internationally, to align value-driving, multi-channel acquisition opportunities with A-Gas’ capabilities.

Work with A-Gas global teams to research, analyze, and evaluate opportunities in global carbon markets with a view to developing global refrigerant and specialty chemical sourcing opportunities in numerous global regions

Monitor the implementation and guide development of internal processes to ensure conformance with new methodology requirements and therefore the efficient and successful creation of offset projects utilizing new and novel methodologies

Provide support to the ES project development team in their roles as custodians of the internal processes and procedures which must be adhered to, thus enabling the timely issuance of compliance and voluntary offset credits

Track carbon market policy developments to identify opportunities that A-Gas can capitalize on globally and domestically

Work in accordance with all company policies relating to health & safety.

Other duties as assigned

Experience, Knowledge, and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a related field (business, environmental management, sustainability); master’s degree preferred

3+ years of working experience in carbon project development/verification and/or program management

3+ years of work experience in carbon markets with an understanding of methodology development and carbon registry processes

Strong process-driven approach, with key attention to detail and analytical capability

Leadership skills that complement a forward-thinking, innovative, and modern business practice

First-class presentation skills and ability to build strong relationships

Excellent change management, project management, and time management skills with experience managing multiple projects at different stages of development

Experience in highly regulated markets a plus

Competencies

Leadership – Exhibits confidence in self and others; Inspires and motivates others to perform well; Effectively influences actions and opinions of others; Inspires respect and trust; Accepts feedback from others; Provides vision and inspiration to peers and subordinates; Gives appropriate recognition to others; Displays passion and optimism; Mobilizes others to fulfill the vision.

Business Acumen – Understands business implications of decisions; Displays orientation to profitability; Demonstrates knowledge of market and competition; Aligns work with strategic goals.

Project Management – Develops project plans; Coordinates projects; Communicates changes and progress; Completes projects on time and budget; Manages project team activities.

Problem Solving – Identifies and resolves problems in a timely manner; Gathers and analyzes information skillfully; Develops alternative solutions; Works well in group problem-solving situations; Uses reason even when dealing with emotional topics.

Analytical – Synthesizes complex or diverse information; Collects and researches data; Uses intuition and experience to complement data; Designs workflows and procedures.

Safety and Security – Observes safety and security procedures; Determines appropriate action beyond guidelines; Reports potentially unsafe conditions; Uses equipment and materials properly

