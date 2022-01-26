Carbon Markets and Climate Finance Associate, Parhelion – Oxford, UK

Parhelion has been the pioneer and recognized leader in the field of non-traditional insurance and risk finance solutions for the climate and resilience finance sector. This has included the successful development of innovative risk finance and insurance products for the carbon trading, renewable energy and climate markets, providing advisory services to governments, investors, re/insurer, multi-lateral financial institutions and project developers.

Active in international markets, with specialised business lines including bespoke covers for carbon credits and geothermal drilling programme performance among others. Through its innovative insurance products Parhelion promotes the financing of sustainable projects by delivering best fit risk transfer propositions for Clients and Insurers alike.

We are seeking an enthusiastic and capable individual to work independently and as part of a team on carbon markets and climate finance. This will be a wide-ranging role covering analysis, research, business development and transaction processing.

Qualification and Experience

Degree qualified in science, business, economics, international relations, politics or related analytical based subject preferred, or extensive relevant work experience.

Minimum 5 years experience in carbon markets or climate finance.

An appreciation of climate change challenges and the response of sustainable business approaches along with current developments in ESG reporting would be an advantage

Ability to identify risks, analyse data and quantify risk

Strong organizational and prioritisation skills matched to excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Must have excellent command / highly proficient in spoken and written English. Additional language a bonus.

A good understanding of risk, finance and/or insurance is preferred.

Understanding of the carbon markets, climate policy and the clean energy sector is essential.

A passion to succeed and commitment to a low carbon sustainable future for all is essential.

Location: This role will be based near Oxford; flexible working arrangements with partial remote working will be considered. Some international travel will be required.

Please send a covering letter and CV to info@parhelion.co.uk.

Application deadline 27th February 2022.