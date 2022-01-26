Medior/Senior Sales Trader, Voluntary Carbon Market, AFS Energy – Amsterdam

Job description

Are you an ambitious and experienced Voluntary Carbon market specialist? Are you ready for the next step? Do you like solving challenging problems, thinking analytically, and working in groups? Are you passionate about developing innovative solutions to our clients? Are you interested in becoming the leader of our Voluntary Carbon Market team? Does closing transactions make you hungry for more and do you know how to motivate your junior colleagues?

As a Medior/Senior Sales Trader Voluntary Carbon Market within AFS Energy you are a key member of a team of highly motivated and professional colleagues. You will help us to scale up our current team to great heights.

What we expect:

We are looking for a (preferably multi-lingual) Medior/Senior Sales Trader Voluntary Carbon Market. For this we expect you to have the following minimum qualifications:

To at least have a Bachelor / Master degree

To be fluent in English and one or more of other languages spoken in the European Union

Experience in sales and business development – cold calling, holding meetings with senior level executives and converting leads into paying customers

At least 3 years of experience in Voluntary Carbon Markets

You are eager to travel and meet your clients in person

To be pro-active and not afraid to pick up the phone. You will continue to find new brokerage or deal structuring opportunities for your clients

To be a good negotiator, who works hard and lives by the motto: “never give up”

To be a team player and thrive under pressure

To be in the lead of the team and coach your junior colleagues to become the best

Preferred qualifications:

Deep understanding of the voluntary carbon products including project development processes within one or more standards, technologies and market trends

Experienced in analysing global policies and their repercussions on the voluntary carbon market development

Comprehension of business drivers behind corporate climate actions and global initiatives (Science-based Targets, Carbon Neutrality, Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, etc.)

Identify opportunities to optimize the Voluntary Carbon Market desk performance

What we offer

The AFS Energy department has extensive experience in consulting and trading in the different renewable energy markets across Europe. Our young and rapidly growing desk helps organizations to achieve their sustainability objectives related to carbon emissions, renewable energy, energy efficiency, biogas and biofuels and assists clients in realizing their renewable energy projects.

Do you already have experience in this field and do you want to grow in a management role? Then our Energy Voluntary Carbon team will be perfect for you. Working in an awesome, ambitious, and driven high-performing team.

Energetic and friendly colleagues from all over the world

A versatile full-time position in a fast growing and professional organization

One of the most interesting work environments in Amsterdam: the old trading floor of the historical Amsterdam Stock Exchange

Competitive remuneration with a significant bonus structure and multiple training possibilities

Access to our extensive online learning platform for your personal development (e.g., languages, personal leadership and more!)

27 holidays per calendar year

NS Business card (depending on your residence)

Free inhouse fitness

A variety of activities with the team

Beers on a Friday

Get in touch!

Are you ready for a new challenge and do you want to become a member of this motivated team on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange? Please submit your application via our website. For further question please contact Recruitment (recruitment@afsgroup.nl), tel: +31 (0) 20 570 72 51.

Invited for a job interview?

1 st round: Job interview with HR to get to know each other better

round: Job interview with HR to get to know each other better 2 nd round: Job interview with Head of Energy and Deputy Head of Energy

round: Job interview with Head of Energy and Deputy Head of Energy 3 rd round: Sales Assessment

round: Sales Assessment If everybody is convinced you are a good match with our strategy then a Job offer will follow and we’re looking forward for you to join!