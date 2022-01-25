Marketing Director, GLOBE Series – Remote/Canada (Ideally in Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver)

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Marketing Director – GLOBE Series

Permanent Full Time – Anywhere in Canada but ideally in Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver.

Apply: Please send your CV and a cover letter to Alex Carr, VP Communications and Marketing acarr@delphi.ca

COME AND CHANGE THE WORLD WITH US!

Do you want to make a difference with a progressive, rapidly growing team? Join our unique family of organizations: The Delphi Group, GLOBE Series, Canadian Business for Social Responsibility (CBSR) and Leading Change Canada. We do work that matters with people we respect and care about, and we are singularly focused on achieving a sustainable, prosperous and socially just future in a generation.

Our wide-ranging consulting, event management, and capacity building offerings help leading professionals, teams, and organizations compete and succeed while advancing sustainability, social justice and a net-zero economy. We believe in doing right by each other and for the world. We work hard but we also recognize that there’s more to us than our jobs – no matter how meaningful they are. We take the work seriously but not ourselves. We recognize the value of diversity in our thinking and our people. Collaboration is built into our DNA, as the only way to do great things is to do them together.

If you’re serious about making a difference and want to be close to the action, consider a career with us.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF WORKING FOR OUR GROUP OF ORGANIZATIONS?

In addition to getting to work with the best and the brightest on interesting and meaningful projects, our team members have access to the following benefits:

Comprehensive Compensation Package Competitive starting salaries Profit sharing Group Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP)



Personalized Career Coaching Personalized career and training and development plans as well as training and development time, coaching and funding that get you to where you want to be. Free access to world-class virtual and in-person sustainability events, hosted by GLOBE Series and Leading Change. Opportunities to showcase your professional thought-leadership on our websites, social media, and email networks that connect with ~90,000 sustainability professionals.



Health & Wellness and Personal Leave Time Group benefit programs including extended health care, vision care, dental, long-term disability and employee assistance program Vacation, sick days, volunteer days, flex time Official observation of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, for a total of 12 paid statutory holidays annually



Commitment to our Communities and the Environment Annual Employee Eco-Fund provides grants for investing in personal projects resulting in advanced emissions reductions or a greener economy. Examples of previously funded projects include solar panels, heat pump, zero-emissions vehicles. Commitment to donating a minimum of 1% of revenue annually o During our annual Month of Giving, any official donations made by employees will be matched dollar for dollar by the company



Flexible Work Schedules/Locations Collaborative offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and the ability to work remotely anywhere in Canada Opportunities to participate in employee-based committees such as our Green Team, Justice Equity Diversity and Inclusion Team, Health and Safety Committee, Mental Health Committee, Employee Experience Committee



We value and are committed to equality, diversity and inclusion in our workplace and programs. This commitment includes developing and implementing strategies to ensure the inclusion of persons from visible and non-visible minorities and persons with disabilities. We foster an inclusive workplace culture in which every individual feels welcome, respected, valued and supported at all stages of the employment life cycle.

ABOUT GLOBE Series

GLOBE Series organizes corporate sustainability conferences and events that connect business, government, and civil society. For over 30 years, leaders and innovators have come together through GLOBE events to share knowledge, leverage opportunities and find solutions. Our signature events include GLOBE Forum, North America’s largest and longest-running sustainability summit, and GLOBE Capital. GLOBE also offers event management services to external clients.

POSITION SUMMARY

GLOBE is in search of a B2B marketing wiz with a laser focus on impact to take our marketing to the next level. The Marketing Director will report to the Vice President, Marketing and Communications and be responsible for:

Raising the profile of and level of engagement in our events, products and services among targeted audiences.

Identifying lead generation, content and co-marketing opportunities across our diverse platforms.

Stewarding the GLOBE Series brand to ensure consistent, compelling positioning in core markets.

Ensuring that our marketing practices are best-in-class and reflect the evolving nature of digital and traditional media.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Oversee a talented group of marketing and communications professionals and empower them to build best-in-class communications and content that result in high levels of engagement.

Develop and oversee the execution of short- and long-term marketing and communications plans that position GLOBE Series as the North American industry leader in action- and outcomes-oriented sustainability and climate events.

Play a hands-on role in developing engaging content for a variety of channels in conjunction with the marketing communications team, executive and senior management, and external partners.

Manage and ensure strong performance across all marketing channels, including email marketing, websites and landing pages, digital advertising, social media marketing, and marketing and sales collateral.

Develop the annual marketing budget, coordinating with other corporate areas to align long range goals and strategies.

Monitor competition and provide ideas to stand out and differentiate our brands in the marketplace.

Support public relations efforts, media outreach, and partner relationships. • Report on performance against KPIs to key stakeholders and implement adjustments to optimize performance.

Collaborate with marketing colleagues in Delphi, CBSR and Leading Change Canada to ensure effective communication about and coordination of marketing initiatives across the group.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Our ideal candidate is a collaborative leader with subject matter expertise in sustainability and/or climate change. You will also have:

7-10 years of marketing communications experience, ideally with a focus on energy and the environment, circular economy, cleantech, sustainability and/or climate change.

A Bachelor’s degree, diploma or certificate in marketing, communications, public relations or similar; or a degree in an environment- or sustainability-related field if complemented with the requisite marketing experience.

Project management skills and experience in executing multiple communication projects simultaneously.

A combination of outstanding strategic thinking that enables you to see the big picture with a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude and strong attention to detail.

Exceptional writing and editing skills, and a flair for creating engaging marketing copy and simplifying complex issues.

Collaborative and inclusive leadership style.