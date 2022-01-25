Euro Markets: EUAs rise to 3-week high as colder weather adds to Ukraine worries

Published 17:34 on January 25, 2022 / Last updated at 05:04 on January 26, 2022

EUAs were the biggest gainer among Europe's energy markets on Tuesday, wiping out the last two days of losses to reach a near three-week high, while natural gas and power also consolidated gains amid a warmer weather outlook and as tensions remained high over Russian activities on Ukraine's border.