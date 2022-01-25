EUAs were the biggest gainer among Europe’s energy markets on Tuesday, wiping out the last two days of losses to reach a near three-week high, while natural gas and power also consolidated gains amid a warmer weather outlook and as tensions remained high over Russian activities on Ukraine’s border.
Euro Markets: EUAs rise to 3-week high as colder weather adds to Ukraine worries
EUAs were the biggest gainer among Europe's energy markets on Tuesday, wiping out the last two days of losses to reach a near three-week high, while natural gas and power also consolidated gains amid a warmer weather outlook and as tensions remained high over Russian activities on Ukraine's border.
