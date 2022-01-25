New Zealand carbon ETF reports record returns on rising NZU, ACCU prices

Published 02:55 on January 25, 2022 / Last updated at 02:55 on January 25, 2022 / Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand’s only exchange traded fund focusing on carbon reported a 2021 return on its net tangible assets of 55% as NZ and Australian carbon prices saw rapid growth throughout the year.