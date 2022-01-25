New Zealand’s only exchange traded fund focusing on carbon reported a 2021 return on its net tangible assets of 55% as NZ and Australian carbon prices saw rapid growth throughout the year.
New Zealand carbon ETF reports record returns on rising NZU, ACCU prices
New Zealand’s only exchange traded fund focusing on carbon reported a 2021 return on its net tangible assets of 55% as NZ and Australian carbon prices saw rapid growth throughout the year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.