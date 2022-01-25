Emissions Analyst, TC Energy – Houston

TC Energy is a leading energy infrastructure company in North America. We have three complementary businesses of natural gas pipelines, liquids.

Reference Code: 97915

Location: United States (US) – Houston, TX

Job Category: Marketing/Trading

Employment Type: Employee Full-time

Relocation Eligibility: This position is eligible for our domestic relocation program

Application Deadline: 01/31/2022

The opportunity

Our Commercial Marketing Analytics Team is growing to help support the growth of our non-regulated affiliate Power and Emissions marketing and trading business. The Commodities Analytics team is responsible for fundamental, quantitative and valuations support of the trading and origination groups as well information support for the risk and finance teams.