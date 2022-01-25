Emissions Analyst, TC Energy – Houston

Company Description
Job Description
Reference Code: 97915
Location: United States (US) – Houston, TX
Job Category: Marketing/Trading
Employment Type: Employee Full-time
Relocation Eligibility: This position is eligible for our domestic relocation program
Application Deadline: 01/31/2022
We all need energy. It warms our homes, cooks our food, gives us light, and gets us where we need to go. It also improves our quality of life in countless other ways. At TC Energy, our job is to deliver that energy to millions of people who depend on it across North America. And we take our job very seriously.
Guided by our values of safety, integrity, responsibility and collaboration, we develop and operate our facilities safely, reliably and with care for our impact on the environment. With our presence across the continent, our people play an active role in building strong communities.
We’re proud of how our hard work and commitment sets us apart and benefits society, every day. We’re looking for new team members who share our values and are ready to take on exciting challenges.
To remain competitive, support our high-performance culture and allow for more flexibility in the way we work, we offer a hybrid work model and flexible dress code for our eligible office-based workforce in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
The opportunity
Our Commercial Marketing Analytics Team is growing to help support the growth of our non-regulated affiliate Power and Emissions marketing and trading business. The Commodities Analytics team is responsible for fundamental, quantitative and valuations support of the trading and origination groups as well information support for the risk and finance teams.
What you’ll do
- Provide analytical support of both short-term trading and long-term strategic initiatives in the Environmental arena
- Help maintain an accurate account of our Environmental and Emissions positions and the risks associated with our portfolio’s compliance and voluntary programs
- Provide detailed analysis of emission markets by tracking and forecasting policy developments and forecasting supply, demand and prices.
- Build and maintain a comprehensive database of information that shapes carbon markets and prices
- Monitor developments in the emissions markets and related policy drivers at a state, regional and federal levels. Provide proprietary insights on how they impact our existing views and positions.
- Develop and maintain complex analytical models to help understand, forecast and visualize emissions supply/demand balances and prices.
- Utilize sensitivity analysis to provide detailed insights on how forecasts impact the portfolio
- Provide weekly reports and participate in regular meetings by providing tangible insights
- Prepare and present analysis and price outlooks to executive management.
- Collaborate with the Origination and Marketing group to develop new products to help expand our customer solution offerings.
- Work closely with other commodity analysts and traders in market view development.
- Provide ad hoc analyses for the trading desk and provide timely and tradable analyses.
- Network with industry counterparts in order to stay abreast new information that may impact power markets.
- Establish and maintain effective working relationships with others in the organization including Trading, IT, and Corporate Strategy personnel.
- Participate in the evolution of the new business.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree preferably with a concentration in Environmental Studies, Engineering, a science-related field, or equivalent work experience
- 5+ years direct analyst experience in a trading environment
- Minimum 3 years of Environmental experience required and 5 years of experience with Data reporting, analysis and visualization.
- Demonstrated understanding of North American environmental and emissions compliance, fundamentals, logistics, regulations and markets.
- Proven track record analyzing RECs, CER’s, Carbon Offsets, RINs, and any other environmental/ emissions products.
- A natural curiosity about energy and environmental markets and the ability to develop forecasts that may be contrary to consensus.
- Proven track record of being able to transform fundamental research into salient, actionable analysis/advice.
- Extensive knowledge of data interaction or use of different data frameworks. Ex: programming skills or direct database querying ability
- Solid experience with report building and visualization tools: Power BI, Tableau, etc.
- Skilled in economic analysis and analytical reasoning
- Solid understanding of the exposure created through origination, and trading.
- Experience managing dynamic workflow and multiple projects
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
About our business
TC Energy is a leading energy infrastructure company in North America. We have three complementary businesses of natural gas pipelines, liquids (oil) pipelines, and power generation. Our operations span three countries, seven Canadian provinces, and 34 U.S. states.
Apply now!
Apply to this posting by 01/31/2022 using reference code 97915. You must apply through our jobs system at jobs.tcenergy.com. Only applications submitted through our system will be acknowledged. Applications may be submitted using a mobile device or a desktop / laptop computer.
TC Energy is an equal opportunity employer and participates in the E-Verify program supervised by the U.S. government.
Thank you for choosing to grow your career with TC Energy.
* Depending on qualifications, the successful candidate may be offered a position at a more appropriate level and/or ladder.
* All positions require background screening. Some require criminal and/or credit checks to comply with regulations.
* Consistent with our employment practices, we reserve the right to consider the cost of relocation when making internal hiring decisions.