Manager, Carbon Markets and Offsets, RMI – Remote/US

Application Deadline: Friday, February 4 (position will remain posted until filled)

Do you love solving challenging problems, thinking analytically, and working in groups? Are you passionate about developing innovative solutions to the climate crisis? Are you interested in being a foundational member of a quickly growing team at RMI?

RMI’s Climate Intelligence Program is seeking a Manager to join our Carbon Markets and Offsets Initiative. This new initiative seeks to improve the transparency, efficiency, and quality of offset markets, ultimately accelerating progress towards a 50 percent cut in global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. Through both research and demonstration, the Carbon Markets and Offsets Initiative will initially focus on how various technologies (e.g., satellites and remote sensing, machine learning, distributed ledger technologies) can improve offset quality. Over the coming year, our work will expand to cover other dimensions of the offset markets, including appropriate use of offsets across various industries.

Position Overview

RMI’s Managers are creative project leaders who mentor and manage team members to craft visionary yet practical solutions for the energy transition. The Manager for Carbon Offsets and Markets will lead project teams and work closely with RMI’s Principals and Managing Directors to design and execute projects. Specific responsibilities will evolve over time as needed to support the initiative’s goals but will include managing the research and analysis of junior staff and facilitating collaborative, multi-stakeholder convenings. This position will report to the Principal for Carbon Markets and Offsets.

Your responsibilities as a Manager include:



Shaping the strategy for the Carbon Markets and Offsets Initiative, and translating this strategy into various projects and activities

Overseeing teams ranging from 5 – 15 (internal and external)

Leading and contributing to research efforts and publications, including by managing the research and analytical activities of junior staff

Acting as the lead relationship manager with project partners and stakeholders

Coaching and motivating team members, including writing reviews for junior staff

Contributing regularly to external interviews, videos, and publications

Working with our development team to develop funding strategies

Representing RMI as an industry expert at key conferences and other public speaking events

Minimum Qualifications:



Master’s level degree in sustainability, economics, finance, business, engineering, or environmental science and 5+ years of relevant experience, OR undergraduate degree and 7+ years of relevant experience

Experience and expertise in either carbon markets and offsets or in one or more category of technology solutions (machine learning, AI, blockchain)

Experience leading teams and managing complex project portfolios

Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal skills

Excellent time management, organization, entrepreneurship, and drive

Ability to listen actively, be diplomatic, and share knowledge and information well

Preferred Qualifications:



Background working directly with senior-level stakeholders in the carbon markets and climate finance sectors

Experience managing grant-driven and donor-driven projects

Experience with group facilitation and workshop design

Experience working among diverse groups with varying perspectives and/or facilitating challenging conversations

Location

This position will be remote through the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the COVID-19 situation improves, it is preferred that this position will be located near one of RMI’s U.S. locations: New York, NY; Washington, DC, Boulder, CO; Basalt, CO; or Oakland, CA.

Important Note: As a U.S. federal contractor, RMI must comply with requirements outlined Executive Order Ensuring Adequate COVID Safety Protocols for Federal Contractors . This Executive Order requires that all federal contractors and subcontractors mandate and verify that all U.S. based employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. If you are based in the U.S., you will be required to provide proof of full vaccination status as a condition of employment. You may request an accommodation for medical or religious reasons. If you are based outside of the U.S., this requirement does not apply.

Compensation

RMI compensates based on the level and requirements of the role. Salary within our ranges may also be determined by your education, experience, knowledge, skills, and abilities, as required by the role, as well as internal equity and alignment with market data. Typically, new Managers based in the U.S. join at the minimum to mid salary range of $103,000-$121,000. You would also have an additional 10% bonus target!

Benefits

We offer a comprehensive benefits package including:

Medical, dental, vision insurance

403b retirement options (5% match immediately)

Life, AD&D, short-term and long-term disability

Professional and personal development (including LinkedIn Learning access)

Generous paid time off

Parental leave

Commuter and wellness benefits

Casual work environment

Diversity

Increasing the diversity of thought, perspectives, ideas, and opinions within RMI is a critical change element supporting our long-term sustainability and mission to build a clean, prosperous, and secure energy future.

We strive for a level of diversity that reflects the communities we serve. Achieving this—regardless of ability, race, ethnicity, ancestry, age, gender, sexual orientation, religion, veteran status, socioeconomic class, educational institution, or other social identities—is critical to the success of each RMIer and collectively as an organization. This ensures that we:

Have a diverse array of thinking that comes from diverse backgrounds and cultures, enabling us to solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.

Strive for a culture of inclusion and belonging by treating others with dignity, respect and appreciation enabling them to feel welcomed, supported, and valued.

Effectively connect, communicate, and build long-lasting relationships with decision makers, stakeholders, and constituents within diverse communities.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or status as a protected veteran

About RMI

RMI is an independent nonprofit founded in 1982 that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world’s most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 50 percent by 2030. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Oakland, California; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing.

Apply for this position here.