The EU should earmark revenue from its carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and provide additional funding to help Western Balkan nations transition to clean energy, a German think-tank said in a report published this week.
EU should divert some CBAM revenue to help its neighbours transition -think-tank
The EU should earmark revenue from its carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and provide additional funding to help Western Balkan nations transition to clean energy, a German think-tank said in a report published this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.