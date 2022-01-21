China will reduce by more than 8% the amount of CO2 permits per MWh of generated electricity handed out to coal-fired power plants in the national emissions trading scheme, analysts said Friday, citing exclusive information from the government.
China to slash ETS allocation benchmark by over 8% -analysts
