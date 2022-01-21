China will explore the possibility of connecting its CO2 emissions trading scheme with the recently launched green power market, regulators said Friday, a move that could provide additional compliance pathways for emitters but spell the end for renewables-backed carbon offsets.
China weighs linking ETS, green power trading scheme
China will explore the possibility of connecting its CO2 emissions trading scheme with the recently launched green power market, regulators said Friday, a move that could provide additional compliance pathways for emitters but spell the end for renewables-backed carbon offsets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.