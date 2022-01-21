NZ Market: NZUs hit NZ$75 on bullish sentiment, scarce available supply

Published 06:27 on January 21, 2022 / Last updated at 11:44 on January 21, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances touched the NZ$75 ($50.48) level for the first time in Friday trade, as sentiment remains bullish and permit holders are reluctant to part ways with their units.