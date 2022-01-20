Biden to carve up US Build Back Better bill in attempt to save climate provisions

Published 20:00 on January 20, 2022 / Last updated at 20:00 on January 20, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

US President Joe Biden propelled the likelihood of divvying up the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better (BBB) Act on Wednesday, an avenue that could see its $555 billion in climate and clean energy spending advance ahead of other elements of the troubled social spending package.