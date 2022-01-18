Australian companies doubled the number of carbon credits they retired voluntarily from the national registry last year, though the growth was far higher for cheap, plentiful UN-issued credits than the expensive, less-available domestic units.
Australian emitters double voluntary carbon offset cancellations in 2021
Australian companies doubled the number of carbon credits they retired voluntarily from the national registry last year, though the growth was far higher for cheap, plentiful UN-issued credits than the expensive, less-available domestic units.
