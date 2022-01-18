Emissions from China’s car making industry are set to plateau after peaking in 2027, putting the sector off track for a 2060 net zero pathway, according to an analysis by a green group released on Tuesday.
China’s auto industry on track to miss carbon neutral target, analysts find
Emissions from China’s car making industry are set to plateau after peaking in 2027, putting the sector off track for a 2060 net zero pathway, according to an analysis by a green group released on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.