Carbon Project Manager, Energy Changes Projektentwicklung GmbH – Vienna/Remote

Location: Preferably in Vienna, Austria. Flexible working arrangements are possible for the right candidate.

Start Date: Immediately

Job Summary

As part of the carbon development team, your primary responsibility will be to identify, plan, develop and manage GHG emission reduction projects. You will closely collaborate with project owners to manage the complete carbon development cycle to ensure successful registration of carbon projects and subsequent issuance of carbon credits in line with international carbon standards. In addition, you will work closely with other staff members to provide technical and operational support in other areas of sustainability consulting such as carbon footprint calculations, climate policy and other GHG mitigation activities.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and manage GHG emission reduction projects, including screening, preparing project design documents, MRV support, and assisting in the validation and verification processes according to various international carbon standards such as VCS, GS, GCC, ISO and other upcoming carbon schemes

Collaborate closely with project owners, clients, and validation and verification bodies

Travel to project locations for site visits and audits when necessary

Provide technical and operational support to various GHG mitigation consulting activities such as carbon footprint calculations, climate policy advisory and other relevant sustainability projects

Support business development team in a variety of activities such as project origination, due diligence, and preparing proposals

Participate in relevant workshops, conferences and webinars, and network with existing and potential clients

Maintain a good understanding of upcoming carbon schemes and changes in standards and international climate policies

Requirements

Minimum 3-5 years of relevant work experience in developing GHG emission reduction projects according to internationally recognized standards such as CDM, VCS and Gold Standard

Proven experience in preparing Project Design Documents and taking projects through the validation, monitoring, and verification processes

Experience in the implementation of GHG emission reduction projects across various fields such as renewable energy, industrial and residential energy efficiency, transport, waste

Excellent verbal and written communications skills in English, and the ability to speak and write in Russian is highly desirable

Familiarity with carbon footprint calculations is desirable

A successful track record in setting priorities and the ability to manage time and multiple projects

Proven ability to develop strong and effective long-term client relationships

A team player with high personal and professional standards

Strong commitment to mitigating climate change

COVID-19 vaccination is required

About us

Energy Changes Projektentwicklung GmbH is a boutique engineering and sustainability consulting firm based in Vienna, Austria. A multi-disciplinary team comprised of highly qualified engineers, scientists, economists, and sustainability experts provide a wide range of consulting services in the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency, GHG mitigation activities and climate change.

Since 2006, Energy Changes Projektentwicklung GmbH has been successfully helping it clients meet their climate mitigation goals and ensuring efficient deliveries of GHG emission reduction projects.

To Apply

Please submit your application (CV and cover letter) to ayse.frey@energy-changes.com. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis. We thank all applicants for their interest in advance. Please note that due to the high volume of applications received it is not possible to respond to each application. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.