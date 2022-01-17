UN chief warns Davos on climate inaction, global risks

Published 19:53 on January 17, 2022 / Last updated at 09:47 on January 18, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South Korea, Switzerland, US / No Comments

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday that there is no sign that governments are planning to effectively manage climate risks, urging the private sector to step up efforts and avoid greenwashing well ahead of November's COP27 UN climate talks in Egypt.