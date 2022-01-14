EU nations should face penalties for every tonne of emissions exceeded in non-ETS sectors based on prices in the bloc’s carbon market, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing draft plans set out by the lawmaker steering scrutiny of the revised Effort-Sharing Regulation (ESR).
Lead MEP launches push to force ETS-linked penalties on EU nations -media
