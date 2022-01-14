Analysts predict that a reduction in French nuclear output flagged by utility EDF for 2022 will lead to a net rise of around 20 million tonnes of EU CO2 emissions, spurring additional demand for EUAs from the additional gas and coal burn and putting the carbon market on notice for future announcements.
French nuclear downgrade could lead to 20 Mt more CO2 output in 2022
