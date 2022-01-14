Senior Clean Transportation Grants Specialist, Washington Department of Ecology – Lacey

Full Title: Senior Clean Transportation Grants Specialist (Environmental Specialist 5) (In-Training)

Salary: $59,688.00 – $78,408.00 Annually

Location: Thurston County – Lacey, WA

Job Type: Full Time – Permanent

Department: Dept. of Ecology

Job Number: 2022-AQ3168-00107

Closing: Continuous

Apply: here

Keeping Washington Clean and Evergreen

The Air Quality Program (AQP) within the Department of Ecology is looking to fill a Senior VW Settlement Project Specialist (Environmental Specialist 5) position. This position is located in our Headquarters Office in Lacey, WA.

In this position, you will work with a highly collaborative team to invest over $100 million in projects that reduce greenhouse gases and toxic pollution from transportation, improving air quality in communities around the state and combating climate change. As the technical expert, you will apply your knowledge of the transportation sector, air quality, and climate change to help design funding programs to accelerate the transition to a zero-emission transportation system. You will work with your colleagues to prioritize the needs of historically overburdened communities as you seek to promote both electrified transportation and environmental justice You will build relationships with grantees and a diverse array of organizations around the state on the front lines of transportation electrification.

This position is located in the Climate Policy Section (CPS) in the Air Quality Program. Fighting climate change is what we do. We implement many of the state’s programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis. Come join our team of dedicated environmental professionals working to protect Washington’s future!

The mission of the Air Quality Program (AQP) is to protect and improve air quality in Washington. The Air Quality Program’s vision is clean, healthy air and climate for all of Washington. We have many goals to achieve this mission and vision.

Protecting Washington State’s environment for current and future generations is what we do every day at Ecology. We are a culture that is invested in making a difference. Join a team that is highly effective and collaborative, with leadership that embrace the value of people.

Ecology cares deeply about employee wellness; we go beyond traditional benefits, proudly offering:

A healthy life/work balance by offering flexible schedules and telework options for most positions.

An Infants at Work Program that is based on the long-term health values of infant-parent bonding and breastfeeding newborns.

Continuous growth and development opportunities.

A wellness program that offers education, fitness classes, and an agency-wide fondness for outdoor meetings.

Opportunities to serve your community and make an impact through meaningful work.

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect (DEIR) are core values central to Ecology’s work. We strive to be a workplace where we are esteemed for sharing our authentic identities, while advancing our individual professional goals and collaborating to protect, preserve, and enhance the environment for current and future generations.

Diversity: We celebrate and appreciate diversity; our unique perspectives and abilities enrich us all and lead to innovative approaches and solutions.

Equity: We champion equity, recognizing that each of us need different things to thrive.

Inclusion: We intentionally create and hold space so that we all have meaningful opportunities to participate and contribute to Ecology’s work.

Respect: We treat each other with respect and dignity, acknowledging the inherent worth of our diverse perspectives and lived experiences, even in times of uncertainty and disagreement.

We believe that DEIR is both a goal and an action. We are on a journey, honoring our shared humanity and taking steps to demonstrate our commitment to a vision where each of us is heard, seen, and valued.

During Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery, employees are working a combination of in-office and/or telework based on position and business need. Ecology is following current state guidance regarding building occupancy, mask requirements, health screening questions before entry, and social distancing.

Application Timeline: This position will remain open until filled, with the next screening date of January 31, 2022. In order to be considered for this screening, please submit an application on or before January 30, 2022. The agency reserves the right to make an appointment any time after the initial screening date.

Duties

What makes this role unique?

In this role, you will work at the forefront of transportation technology and policy, managing existing grants, developing new funding opportunities, and staying current on the latest trends in transportation electrification. You need excellent organization and project management skills and the ability to learn quickly, as well as the ability to think creatively about how to maximize multiple priorities, such as emissions reduction, environmental justice, and stakeholder interest.

What you’ll do:

Use technical knowledge of emissions reduction strategies, transportation electrification, and climate change, to design, plan, and implement VW Settlement funding programs.

Support, facilitate, and administer existing transportation electrification grants for projects including electric school buses, electric transit buses, electric vehicle charging stations, and a hybrid-electric ferry. Process grant applications and support grantees using Ecology’s Grants and Loans Database system.

Stay current on emissions reduction, transportation electrification, diesel vehicles, climate change, and other technology and policy developments relevant to the VW Settlement program.

Respond to stakeholder and grantee inquiries and data requests. Give presentations on the VW Settlement program and data to internal and external audiences including federal and state agencies, Governor’s office staff, local governments, tribes, utilities, and businesses.

Produce maps, data graphics, and data analytics for the VW team, including estimating greenhouse gas and criteria pollutant reductions associated with proposed and approved projects.

Serve as a mobile source emissions reduction policy expert to the agency.

Qualifications

Required Qualifications:

Experience for both required and desired qualifications can be gained through various combinations of formal professional employment, educational and volunteer experience. See below for how you may qualify.

This is an In Training opportunity: The goal class for this position is an Environmental Specialist 5 (ES5). We will consider applicants who meet the requirements for the ES3, ES4 and E5 levels. If the finalist meets the requirements at the ES3 or ES4 level, they will be hired at that level and will be placed in a training program to become an ES5 within a specified period of time.

At the ES3 Level (Salary Range 49: $3,887-$5,102 Monthly)

Professional-level experience in: Environmental analysis or control, or environmental planning, which could include the following: transportation or emissions reduction policy work for a government agency, environmental consulting firm, or grant-making organization; communicating complex technical information with the public and stakeholder communities.

Education: involving major study in environmental, physical, or one of the natural sciences, environmental planning, or other allied field

Additional experience and education combinations that meet the requirements for this position:

Combination 1: No college credit hours or degree. 6 years of experience.

Combination 2: I have 30-59 semester or 45-89 quarter credits. 5 years of experience

Combination 3: I have 60-89 semester or 90-134 quarter credits (AA degree). 4 years of experience

Combination 4: I have 90-119 semester or 135-179 quarter credits. 3 years of experience

Combination 5: A Bachelor’s Degree. 2 years of experience

Combination 6: A Master’s Degree. 1 years of experience

Combination 7: A Ph.D. 0 years of experience.

OR

One year of experience as an Environmental Specialist 2 at the Department of Ecology.

At the ES4 Level (Salary range 55: $4,509-$5,913 Monthly)

Professional-level experience in: Environmental analysis or control, or environmental planning, which could include the following: transportation or emissions reduction policy work for a government agency, environmental consulting firm, or grant-making organization; communicating complex technical information with the public and stakeholder communities.

Education: Involving major study in environmental, physical, or one of the natural sciences, environmental planning, or other allied field

Additional experience and education combinations that meet the requirements for this position:

Combination 1: No college credit hours or degree. 9 years of experience

Combination 2: I have 30-59 semester or 45-89 quarter credits. 8 years of experience

Combination 3: I have 60-89 semester or 90-134 quarter credits (AA degree). 7 years of experience

Combination 4: I have 90-119 semester or 135-179 quarter credits. 6 years of experience

Combination 5: A Bachelor’s Degree. 5 years of experience

Combination 6 : A Master’s Degree. 3 years of experience

Combination 7: A Ph.D. 2 years of experience

OR

Two years of experience as an Environmental Specialist 3 at the Department of Ecology.

At the ES5 level (goal class) (Salary Range 59: $4974-$6,534 Monthly)

Requires a total of Ten (10) years of experience and/or education as described below:

Professional-level experience in: Environmental analysis or control, or environmental planning, which could include the following: transportation or emissions reduction policy work for a government agency, environmental consulting firm, or grant-making organization; communicating complex technical information with the public and stakeholder communities.

Education: involving major study in environmental, physical, or one of the natural sciences, environmental planning, or other allied field.

Additional experience and education combinations that meet the requirements for this position:

Combination 1: No college credit hours or degree. 10 years of experience

Combination 2: I have 30-59 semester or 45-89 quarter credits. 9 years of experience

Combination 3: I have 60-89 semester or 90-134 quarter credits (AA degree). 8 years of experience

Combination 4: I have 90-119 semester or 135-179 quarter credits. 7 years of experience

Combination 5: A Bachelor’s Degree. 6 years of experience

Combination 6: A Master’s Degree. 4 years of experience

Combination 7 A Ph.D. 3 years of experience

OR

One year of experience as an Environmental Specialist 4 at the Department of Ecology.

Special Requirements/Conditions of Employment:

Must be able to obtain and maintain a valid driver’s license.

Desired Qualifications:

We highly encourage you to apply even if you do not have some (or all) of the desired experience below.

Expert-level knowledge of the following policy areas: air quality, transportation electrification and emissions reduction, climate, and energy.

Experience incorporating environmental justice considerations into environmental or government work

Experience using GIS, data visualization software (Power BI, Tableau, R, or similar), and grant award tracking databases.

Note: Having some (or all) of this desired experience may make your application more competitive in a highly competitive applicant pool.

Supplemental Information

Ecology seeks diverse applicants: We view diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect through a broad lens including race, ethnicity, class, age, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, immigration status, military background, language, education, life experience, physical disability, neurodiversity, and intersectional identities. Qualified candidates from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

Need an Accommodation in the application and/or screening process or this job announcement in an alternative format?

Please call: (360) 407-6186 or email: careers@ecy.wa.gov and we will be happy to assist.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing you can reach the Washington Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1 or 1-800-833-6388.

If you need assistance applying for this job, please e-mail careers@ecy.wa.gov. Please do not send an email to this address to follow-up the status of your application. You can view the latest status of your application on your profile’s main page.

If you are reading this announcement in print format, please enter the following URL to your search engine to apply: https://ecology.wa.gov/About-us/Get-to-know-us/Jobs-at-Ecology.

Application Instructions:

It’s in the applicant’s best interest to submit all of the documents listed below. Applications without these documents may be declined.

A cover letter describing why you are interested in this position.

A resume outlining your experience and education (if applicable) as it relates to the minimum qualifications of this position.

Three professional references.

Please do NOT include your salary history. Wage/salary depends on qualifications or rules of promotion, if applicable.

For Your Privacy:

When attaching documents to your application (Resume, Cover Letter, Transcripts, DD-214, etc.):

Please be sure to remove private information such as your social security number, date of birth, etc.

Do not attach documents that are password protected, as these documents may not be reviewed and may cause errors within your application when downloaded.

Additional Application Instructions for Current Ecology Employees:

Please make sure to answer the agency-wide questions regarding permanent status as a classified employee within the Washington General Service or Washington Management Service. Do not forget to select Department of Ecology as a response to question 2, and type your personnel ID number for question 3. If you are not sure of your status or do not know your personnel ID number, please contact Human Resources.

Application Attestation:

The act of submitting application materials electronically is considered affirmation that the information is complete and truthful. The state may verify this information and any untruthful or misleading answers are cause for rejection of your application or dismissal if employed.

Other Information:

If you have specific questions about the position, please email Joel Creswell at: jcre461@ECY.WA.GOV. Please do not contact Joel to inquire about the status of your application.

To request the full position description: email careers@ecy.wa.gov

Why work for Ecology?

As an agency, our mission is to protect, preserve and enhance Washington’s environment for current and future generations. We invest in our employees to create and sustain a working environment that encourages creative leadership, effective resource management, teamwork, professionalism and accountability.

Joining Ecology means becoming a part of a team committed to protecting and restoring Washington State’s environment. A career in public service allows you to help solve some of the most challenging problems facing our state, while keeping your health and financial security a priority. We combine one of the most competitive benefits packages in the nation with a strong commitment to life/work balance.

Ecology employees may be eligible for the following:

Medical/Dental/Vision for employee & dependent(s), Public Employees Retirement System (PERS), Vacation, Sick, and other Leave*, 11 Paid Holidays per year*, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Tuition Waiver, Long Term Disability & Life Insurance, Deferred Compensation Programs, Dependent Care Assistance Program (DCAP), Flexible Spending Arrangement (FSA), Employee Assistance Program, Commute Trip Reduction Incentives (Download PDF reader), Combined Fund Drive, SmartHealth *See the Benefits tab in this announcement for more information

Student debt: how working for Ecology can help

The Department of Ecology is a qualifying employer for the Public Service Forgiveness Program (PSLF). See https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service for more details.

To learn more about The Department of Ecology, please visit our website at www.ecology.wa.gov and follow, like or visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or our blog.

Collective Bargaining: This is a position covered by a bargaining unit for which the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) is the exclusive representative.

Equal Opportunity Employer: The Washington State Department of Ecology is an equal opportunity employer. We strive to create a working environment that includes and respects cultural, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation and gender identity diversity. Women, racial and ethnic minorities, persons of disability, persons over 40 years of age, veterans, military spouses or people with military status, and people of all sexual orientations and gender identities are encouraged to apply. Persons needing accommodation in the application/testing process or this job announcement in an alternative format may call (360) 407-6186. Applicants who are deaf or hard of hearing may call the Washington Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1 or 1-800-833-6388.

Note: This recruitment may be used to fill other positions of the same job classification across the agency. Once all the position(s) from the recruitment announcement are filled, the recruitment may only be used to fill additional open positions for the next sixty (60) days.