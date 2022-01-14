Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:49 on January 14, 2022 / Last updated at 12:49 on January 14, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon prices posted robust gains on Friday morning in concert with firmer energy markets, as traders reacted to news that French utility EDF expects to generate up to 30 TWh less power at nuclear units in 2022 after faults were discovered in several of its plants.