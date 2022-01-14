European carbon prices posted robust gains on Friday morning in concert with firmer energy markets, as traders reacted to news that French utility EDF expects to generate up to 30 TWh less power at nuclear units in 2022 after faults were discovered in several of its plants.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
