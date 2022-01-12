Director, Carbon Policy & Strategic Partnerships, Indigo – Remote (US)

Indigo Carbon’s mission is to reverse the trajectory of climate change. Launched in 2019, Indigo Carbon aspires to bring agriculture to the forefront of solutions for climate change by creating the highest quality, verified, farm-based carbon credits. We leverage technology, systems thinking, and cutting-edge soil science to solve big problems in ways that benefit farmers, consumers, and the planet.

We help growers adopt new practices that boost the resilience and profitability of their crops, while drawing carbon out of the atmosphere. In doing so we are unlocking the world’s largest potential untapped carbon sink to restore the health of our planet.

Critical to that effort is recruiting corporate supporters. Companies on the vanguard of fighting climate change are already committing to purchase the carbon credits produced by our farmers, rewarding their progress and incentivizing even bigger changes to restore the health of our planet.

The Director of Carbon Policy & Strategic Partnerships is a pivotal role within the Carbon business at Indigo. This person is responsible for identifying, mapping, and tracking key strategic relationships which may cut across many topic areas, including policy, science, demand, and supply. This person will also drive the refinement and execution of our strategy for engagement with NGOs, policymakers, academics, and other stakeholders in order to build Indigo’s reputation and position in the market, as well as enable favorable future market conditions.

The Director of Carbon Policy & Strategic Partnerships will work closely with the rest of the Carbon Policy team, as well as Government Affairs, Carbon Quantification, Offer Management, Offer Marketing, Carbon Operations, Marketing/Communications/Public Relations, and executive leadership. This role reports to the Senior Director of Carbon Policy. The position may be filled remotely (in North America), but ability to work regularly in Boston or Memphis is preferred.

Responsibilities

Strategy:

Deliver an NGO partnerships strategy that covers our advocacy/ awareness/ credibility goals; supports our selling, and any applicable research/ piloting dimensions which work globally and domestically

Develop a comprehensive stakeholder map that identifies the overlap and interconnections between our NGO, scientific, government, and commercial stakeholders, as well as the messaging, channels, and relationships needed to achieve the goals laid out above

Demonstrate tangible progress on execution against the stakeholder map and NGO strategy

Network:

Understand the Partnership Deal Pipeline and the teams that intersect with the policy/advocacy space (including scientific, supply, demand, etc.), and define connections/relationships with the stakeholder map

Achieve status as go-to person/value add partner in NGO community for Indigo Carbon by developing a deep level of understanding of all program components including research and market efforts

Demonstrate tangible examples of status achievement by adding value to how Indigo is viewed by external partners and how this status has increased Indigo’s own standing and access to key stakeholders and conversations

Communications & Marketing:

Develop a revised strategy/roadmap for policy publication, marketing, and communication activities, including events. Coordinating with the Carbon Quantification, Carbon Offer Marketing, Market Development, Marketing, and Communications teams

Understands and embodies our mission & core values:

Excited by Indigo’s mission; believes that Indigo can fundamentally change the agriculture industry; can clearly articulate passion for our mission and values

Optimistic and innovative; solution-oriented; shows no signs of cynicism

Will be widely viewed as someone who personifies our core values, is committed to them, and leans on them when making decisions. Specifically:

Demonstrates a track record of high integrity – doing the right thing, owning mistakes, conducting oneself honestly

Values, communicates and interacts with others with high levels of transparency and respect o Collaborates well across functions; creates an inspiring and collegial work environment

Competencies

Exceptional communicator: great relationship builder/manager, able to work cross-functionally and able to communicate intangible results in a clear and compelling way

Very comfortable with ambiguity; able to project confidence externally with an ambiguous internal environment

Persuasive and able to guide from opposition to consensus, able to tailor content and deliver messages accordingly

Able to drive alignment around internal agenda and prioritization with competing priorities and limited resources to maximize impact, can advocate for resources based on potential outcomes and business cases

Entrepreneurial, outcome-oriented, and persistent/relentless

Strategic thinker with the ability to develop coherent NGO strategy (not just tactics)

Demonstrated ability to move agendas and define outcomes that are adopted by NGOs, regulators & other non-profit entities

Strong alignment with Indigo’s mission and our disruptive, ambiguous, fast-moving approach

Manager-doer, can build and manage strategic partnerships while also rolling up their sleeves to execute, manage multi-stakeholder projects, etc.

Ability to operate and drive results independently

Qualifications

At least 10 years of work experience and relationships in the environmental NGO space, Climate/Carbon, and/or Agri-environment community, with at least 5 years focused on strategic partnerships

Demonstrated knowledge of and experience with the regulatory landscape and key organizations and individuals for carbon markets at the international, national, and sub-national levels

Experience managing complex partnership relationships at the board level and achieving a significant set of outcomes through those relationships

Highly numerate and familiar with science-based and innovation initiatives and shaping policy and political conversations in the context of scientific uncertainty and progress

Regular travel required (once our office moves back to normal working conditions)

Indigo is committed to living our values, specifically “creating a work environment where everyone feels respected, connected, and has opportunities to learn and grow.” As part of living our values, we strive to create a diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone feels they can be themselves and has an equal opportunity of succeeding.We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

