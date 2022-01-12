RFS Market: RINs fall on reports US EPA may cut 2022 biofuel quota

Published 18:24 on January 12, 2022

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices fell from 2.5-month highs on Wednesday on a report that President Joe Biden’s administration may trim recently proposed Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) volumes for this year.