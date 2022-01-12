(Recasts first paragraph, updates throughout)
UPDATE – Lead EU lawmaker proposes changes to ETS reforms -leaked draft
Shipping, buildings, and road transport should be included in ETS programmes a year earlier than originally planned, according to a leaked EU Parliament draft on carbon market reform seen by Carbon Pulse on Wednesday that also seeks sweeping changes to free allocation and the addition of a whole new sector.
