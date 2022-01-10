A natural gas subsidiary of state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC) has used the nation’s emerging green finance market to turn a handsome profit from carbon allowances freely awarded under gas companies’ no-lose inclusion in the world’s biggest emissions trading scheme.
China’s CNOOC reaps windfall profits from ETS natural gas arrangements
A natural gas subsidiary of state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC) has used the nation’s emerging green finance market to turn a handsome profit from carbon allowances freely awarded under gas companies’ no-lose inclusion in the world’s biggest emissions trading scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.