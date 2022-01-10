China’s carbon market has considerable room for rising prices in this decade, though there is also a risk the value of CO2 allowances might stagnate depending on the market’s regulatory settings, according to analysts.
Analysts see room for rising prices in China ETS
China’s carbon market has considerable room for rising prices in this decade, though there is also a risk the value of CO2 allowances might stagnate depending on the market’s regulatory settings, according to analysts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.