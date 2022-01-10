Senior Manager Climate Strategy and Finance Emissions, Commonwealth Bank – Sydney

See yourself in our team

The Climate Strategy and Financed Emissions team is part of the Group Treasury that sits within the Financial Services (FS) division of CBA. The team is responsible for adequate management and allocation of our funding, liquidity and capital resources as well as ownership of the bank’s Environmental strategy.

The Climate Strategy and Financed Emissions team is responsible for setting the bank’s climate strategy and commitments with respect to Financed Emissions, Sustainability Funding Target and Green Opportunities.

This role reports to the Executive Manager Climate Strategy and Finance Emissions.

In your role, you will be accountable for setting the bank’s climate strategy and commitments with respect to Financed Emissions, Sustainability Funding Target and Green Opportunities. You will provide climate expertise on best practice and industry leading frameworks, taxonomies and methodologies for establishing climate targets and commitments in line with the Paris Agreement. You will maintain strong connections with climate experts and the Banking industry.

Do work that matters

• Provide input and guidance into ESG policies, frameworks, taxonomies and methodologies

• Developing, embedding and evolving industry sector glidepaths across the Bank’s lending portfolio to transparently track alignment to the Paris Agreement;

• Develop effective business partnering relationships with key stakeholders, including an ability to influence sound decision making which adequately considers risk and customer outcomes

• Briefing/advising senior internal stakeholders on the Bank’s climate strategy and commitments, including escalating areas of focus/ risk/ issues for decision making

• Development of training materials and thought leadership on evolving industry standards and benchmarks

• Appropriate management of risk, particularly as it relates to the Group’s climate commitments.

• Prepare Executive and Board materials specific to Climate Strategy and Commitments

We’re interested in hearing from people who have

• Tertiary Qualification

• Climate and ESG experience required

• Proven experience and understanding of current sustainability/ corporate responsibility/ ESG standards, frameworks and guidance and how they impact a financial institution

• Banking industry experience is highly desirable

• Demonstrated experience in delivering group-wide change, including strong project management skills with ability to execute to deadlines

• Excellent written communications skills, including board and/ or other executive reporting

• Strong presentation and communication skills and ability to interact at the executive management level, including ability to explain complex concepts in simple language

• A proven ability to build effective relationships with a proven track record in collaborating, influencing and driving outcomes with key stakeholders.

• Risk Mindset – All CommBank employees are expected to proactively identify and understand, openly discuss and act on current and future risks.

The health and safety of our people, customers and communities is our number one priority. This means that we require all of our employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Please speak to us if you have any questions about this based on your individual circumstances.

Apply from here.

Whether you’re passionate about customer service, driven by data, or called by creativity, a career here is for you.

Our people bring their diverse backgrounds and unique perspectives to build a respectful, inclusive and flexible workplace. One where we’re driven by our values, and supported to share ideas, initiatives, and energy. One where making a positive impact for customers, communities and each other is part of our every day.

Here, you’ll thrive. You’ll be supported when faced with challenges, and empowered to tackle new opportunities. We really love working here, and we think you will too.

We’re determined to make a real difference for Australia’s first peoples. We encourage all interested applicants to apply. If you’re already part of the Commonwealth Bank Group (including Bankwest), you’ll need to apply through Sidekick [link removed] to submit a valid application. We’re keen to support you with the next step in your career.