Senior Advisor, Carbon Neutral Programme, NZ Ministry for Primary Industries – Wellington

Role type: Permanent Full Time

Location: Wellington City

Salary band:$75,758 to $124,570 depending on skills and experience

Kōrero mō te tūranga – About the Role

As the Senior Adviser (Carbon Neutral Programme) within Strategy and Planning, your primary focus will be to support, plan and deliver initiatives within MPI’s Carbon Neutral Programme strategy and the SLT’s priorities internally and externally. The senior adviser is expected to plan, lead and ensure delivery of specific engagement pieces of work, as well as mentor and support staff.

The Senior Adviser (Carbon Neutral Programme) within Strategy and Planning will be responsible for:

• Supporting the development and execution of MPI’s Carbon Neutral Programme and Emissions Reduction Plan.

• Establishing and maintaining effective internal working relationships and networks to identify emission reducing opportunities and ensure the successful delivery of key projects.

• Providing high quality, specialist advice and insights to inform SLT’s planning on MPI’s strategic priorities, organisational direction and design in relation to the programme.

• Supporting carbon emission measurement, inventory analysis and reporting for the programme.

• Keeping abreast of developments in the Carbon Neutral Government Programme (CNGP) and wider sustainability industry, and supporting MPI’s engagement with CNGP-related programme design.

• Developing programme related internal communications and collateral, and preparing material for external reporting.

• Provide coaching and advice to colleagues to ensure their success.

Mōu – About You

To be successful in the this, you will need to possess the following:

• Significant sustainability, carbon reporting and reduction planning knowledge and experience.

• Experienced in progressing several initiatives in parallel at various stages of completion.

• Budget development and maintenance.

• A tertiary qualification in Environmental Science or a relevant discipline, or relevant experience.

• Ability to develop and maintain effective working relationships and credibility with senior management and a wide range of project stakeholders.

• Solid oral and written communication skills – ranging from being able to clearly convey requirements and expectations to suppliers through to briefing senior leaders.

• Project lead/management knowledge and/or relevant professional experience

• Knowledge and experience of the machinery of Government.

Mō te peka – About the Branch

The Manager Strategy and Planning leads a team of advisers that contribute to the following outcomes:

• The SLT is supported to develop and implement the MPI Strategic Plan, the Statement of Intent, and other organisational-wide strategies as required.

• The SLT is supported in their communication of MPI’s strategy and other priorities through their engagement with MPI leaders and staff, customers, Treaty Partners, and stakeholders.

• There is a consistent approach to project and programme management across MPI and our performance is strengthened.

• MPI meets its responsibilities in relation to the Public Service Act 2020, the Public Finance Act 1989 and the Crown Entities Act 2004, particularly in relation to the Crown monitoring role of the New Zealand Walking Access Commission.

• Incoming Ministers are briefed on the functions of MPI.

Ngā hua o te Mahi i te Manatū Ahu Matua: – Benefits of working at MPI

• Near new offices close to Railway Station

• Up to three additional (MPI holidays) leave days

• Career development and internal opportunities across the branch and organisation

• Wellness benefit for employees

• Parental leave ex-gratia payment

• Study assistance may be available

• Flexible working -We support work life balance and flexible work arrangements whenever possible

Wā Mahi Ngāwari – Flexible Working

If you’re interested we are open to discussing flexible working options with you. This can take many forms such as (but not limited to) reduced hours, remote working, flexible start and finish times, compressed hours or term-time work. Please feel free to talk to us at the interview about the flexibility you need and we will explore what’s possible for the role.

Me pēhea te tuku tono – How to Apply

To apply for this role you must hold the right to work in New Zealand or be eligible to obtain it – click here to find out more about work visa eligibility and options.

The closing date is midnight Sunday 30th January 2022

If you have any questions about the role, please email Lexi.Dalgity@mpi.govt.nz quoting reference MPI21/1557142

