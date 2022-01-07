Manager, Sustainable Development Innovations, Verra – Remote (Worldwide)

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Director, Sustainable Development Innovations and Markets

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development (SD) with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Given significant developments in the global environmental and social context, governments and private-sector actors are increasingly engaging in a variety of social, environmental, and financial policies and activities that provide opportunities for markets and existing (e.g. SD VISta, CCB Standards, Plastic Standard) or new Verra standards in facilitating the achievement of climate and development goals.

Verra is looking for a Manager, Sustainable Development Innovations, to support the strategy and evolution of Verra’s Sustainable Development Programs!

A day with Verra’s Innovations Team might include…

Speaking with SD market leaders to explore how new or existing Verra standards might best be developed and deployed to significantly scale up SD investment around the world.

Brainstorming with the Innovations Team about how a new methodology could be expanded to link to broader demand and finance for improving water efficiency and livelihoods.

Conducting research into measuring and monitoring SD impacts resulting from social and environmental activities.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Supporting Verra’s SD strategy: assessing, developing, and implementing ways to improve and expand Verra standards to make it easier for stakeholders to drive significant climate and SD action.

Providing technical input to and leading the development of new SD impact methodologies.

Identifying opportunities where new or expanded Verra standards or tools could unlock significant finance for driving positive SD outcomes.

Identifying and developing proposed updates to existing Verra rules, procedures, methodologies, tools, or guidance to ensure they drive significant environmental and social impact.

Consulting with stakeholders, including by leading Verra’s Sustainable Development Advisory Group, to discuss and gather feedback on Verra programs and proposed methodologies, tools, and guidance to identify the most effective and efficient means of scaling up SD opportunities.

Developing concept notes and proposals for sharing the most promising standards-related ideas and opportunities with external audiences, including potential partners and funders.

Representing Verra at SD-related conferences, workshops, and events.

You bring with you…

At least eight years of relevant professional and technical experience focused on SD. In particular, experience with improved SD outcomes such as access to clean water, education, and employment, and/or corporate sustainability such as managing and reporting responsible water use or biodiversity impacts would be beneficial.

Understanding of emerging SD monitoring technologies (e.g. smartphone apps) and implementation innovations (e.g. drones).

Understanding of the primary technical, policy, and market challenges to scaling up SD activities and an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners in this arena.

Strong awareness of the market and policy drivers for advancing and scaling SD, including project, jurisdictional and national efforts.

Experience working with companies and other end-users of social and environmental standards, with familiarity in ESG mitigation and reporting being valued.

Experience working with social or environmental standards in any capacity would be highly advantageous.

A collaborative disposition with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

An innovative, critical thinking mentality for solving complex and interconnected challenges, and proposing clearly articulated, workable solutions.

Strong project management skills with the capability to work independently, persistently, and balance competing priorities.

Excellent written and verbal communication; fluency in English is crucial, with proficiency in other languages being valued.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs crafted to drive finance towards high-impact SD activities that take on some of the most pressing social and environmental issues of our day.

Growing your network of professionals working on SD initiatives, including corporate buyers, NGOs, project developers, and others.

Working with a multifaceted, committed, and focused team of professionals.

Mentoring junior Verra staff and supporting their development.

You will know you are successful, if…

You are seen as a leader, go-to resource, and a reliable and capable member of the Innovations Team.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable and credible solutions to challenges they face.

Verra’s Innovations Team successfully helps to scale up SD activities.

Verra continues to be the leading standard-setting organization in respect of certifying environmental and SD impacts from projects and programs.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to implementing innovative solutions that drive finance to projects and programs that advance climate action and SD.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance and Exploration.

That is rapidly growing!

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, we pay employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job efficiently; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the starting salary range is $76,530 – $86,887 USD depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Top-tier health, vision, and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus eleven floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply here, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

