Senior Program Officer, Communications, Verra – Remote (Worldwide)

Job Title: Senior Program Officer, Communications – Writing & Editing

Location: Remote – Worldwide (with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: 1 February 2021

Reports to: Senior Manager, Communications

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

With the rapid growth in carbon markets and the expansion of Verra’s standards programs, Verra is seeking an Editor to support the organization’s communications activities!

A day with Verra’s collaborative Communications Team might include…

Meeting with the Communications Team to develop a content calendar for the upcoming months, including publication timelines and processes.

Discussing with the Program Team the work plan for reviewing draft methodologies and other program documents.

Reviewing draft announcements and other written documents for errors and areas to refine.

Gathering input from various staff on developing an organization-wide style guide.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Creating editorial ideas based on communications strategy and taking into account audience data.

Reviewing and editing draft announcements and other written materials for audience interest, clarity, quality, and adherence to strategy; optimizing content for various channels.

Managing internal content review processes and coordinating with respective staff.

Managing translation processes of announcement and program documents.

Suggesting improvements to improve existing publication processes.

Developing an organization-wide style guide and ensuring its implementation.

Providing coaching for select staff as needed to improve written communication skills.

You bring with you…

Solid knowledge of various style guides.

Experience creating content calendars.

Experience managing publication processes.

Ability to understand website and mailing statistics and translate these into editorial recommendations.

Ability to coach writing skills.

Ability to quickly learn about nuanced messaging in the context of carbon and sustainable development markets.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Understanding the unique role of a standard-setter in the carbon markets and developing nuanced messaging and content to communicate this role.

Applying your creativity to expand the channels through which Verra communicates.

Deepening your ability to teach and coach a variety of subject matter experts.

You will know you are successful if…

Verra has an organization-wide content calendar that is managed effectively and efficiently.

Verra’s messages are amplified in several additional channels.

Verra has an organization-wide style guide that all staff adheres to.

Verra has clear and consistent publication processes, resulting in an increased rate of high-quality written outputs.

The various teams within Verra can rely on your support in managing the editing and translation of programmatic documents and improving their writing skills.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

That is rapidly growing!

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the starting salary range is USD $58,148 – $71,035, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus eleven floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply here, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.